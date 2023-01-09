Sweat Economy Price Up 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. In the last week, Sweat Economy has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sweat Economy has a market cap of $40.83 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,053,055,941 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,663,987,630 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sweat Economy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sweat Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

