Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Price Target Raised to CHF 500

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from CHF 475 to CHF 500 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Swisscom from CHF 674 to CHF 702 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Swisscom from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Swisscom from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. HSBC raised shares of Swisscom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Swisscom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Swisscom has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $569.00.
Swisscom Stock Up 1.6 %
SCMWY opened at $57.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Swisscom has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $61.42. The company has a market capitalization of $297.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.93.
About Swisscom
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
