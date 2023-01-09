Syscoin (SYS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.42 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a market cap of $80.72 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,222.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.38 or 0.00618311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00257215 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00044317 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 751,488,451 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news.

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

