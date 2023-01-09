Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) CAO Sells $326,600.00 in Stock

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,067.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jason Paul Vlacich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 23rd, Jason Paul Vlacich sold 30,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $464,700.00.

TH traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.86. 645,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $16.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.28.

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $159.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.20 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 55.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth $67,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 432.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth $78,000. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

