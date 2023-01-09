TC Energy (TSE:TRP) PT Lowered to C$63.00 at CIBC

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.28% from the company’s current price.

TRP has been the subject of a number of other reports. CSFB lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$64.95.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TC Energy stock traded up C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$54.65. The stock had a trading volume of 829,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,442,874. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$58.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$61.76. The firm has a market cap of C$54.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$52.12 and a 12-month high of C$74.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.80 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci acquired 2,800 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$53.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,332.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$326,703.65. In other TC Energy news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$53.69 per share, with a total value of C$150,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$326,703.65. Also, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total value of C$25,124.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 407 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,781.01.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.