Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Raised to C$65.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$56.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

TECK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Teck Resources from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.69.

Shares of NYSE TECK traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.54. 231,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,580,344. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.06. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $45.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 14.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,926,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,880,000. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

