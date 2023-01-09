Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Trading Up 8.9%

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) shares rose 8.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.39 and last traded at $24.28. Approximately 109,837 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,919,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $53.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.21.

Teladoc Health Trading Up 6.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.90.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $611.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.45 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 424.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. Analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $65,585.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,925 shares of company stock worth $105,198. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 270.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 678 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 962.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Recommended Stories

