Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Tempo Automation in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Tempo Automation Price Performance

Shares of TMPO stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. Tempo Automation has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $15.15.

About Tempo Automation

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc manufactures electronic products. The company designs and assembles printed circuit boards. It serves automotive, aviation and defense, consumer electronics, design firms, energy, industrial technology, medical device, semiconductor, and space industries. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

