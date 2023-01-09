Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) CRO Sells $565,150.40 in Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $565,150.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 145,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,276.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of TDC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.59. 385,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,403. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $52.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average of $33.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Teradata had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The business had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TDC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 49.8% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,461,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,463,000 after acquiring an additional 818,405 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Teradata in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,082,000. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its stake in Teradata by 12.5% in the third quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,066,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,371,000 after acquiring an additional 562,700 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 41.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,874,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after purchasing an additional 552,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 151.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 742,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,590,000 after purchasing an additional 446,630 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

