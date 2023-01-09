Tether Gold (XAUT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $90.28 Million

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Tether Gold has a market capitalization of $90.28 million and $2.14 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether Gold token can currently be purchased for about $1,863.36 or 0.10809295 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether Gold Token Profile

Tether Gold launched on January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to.

Tether Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

