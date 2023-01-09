The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,914 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Boeing worth $39,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 9.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 11.2% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 11.5% in the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,290 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.4% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 37,002 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 40.2% during the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.24.

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $211.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,315,190. The company has a market cap of $125.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $229.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

