The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target to $25.30

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.20 to $25.30 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.02% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bilibili from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Bilibili from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.70.
Bilibili Price Performance
BILI stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.21. 853,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,332,905. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $44.45.
Bilibili Company Profile
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.
