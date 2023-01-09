The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target to $25.30

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.20 to $25.30 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bilibili from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Bilibili from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Bilibili Price Performance

BILI stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.21. 853,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,332,905. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $44.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

Bilibili Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

