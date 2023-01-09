The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc grew its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 616.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Hershey were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $33,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Hershey by 359.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $1.95 on Monday, hitting $227.60. The company had a trading volume of 15,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,025. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $191.00 and a 52 week high of $242.63. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,478.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,535 shares of company stock valued at $9,603,233 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

