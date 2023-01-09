Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 965 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.8% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $722,872,000 after buying an additional 250,900 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at $9,489,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at $9,489,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $16,073,443 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 2.8 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.30.

NYSE:TMO traded up $14.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $549.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $539.47 and a 200-day moving average of $544.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $631.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

