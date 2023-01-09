ThetaDrop (TDROP) Price Hits $0.0044 on Top Exchanges

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last seven days, ThetaDrop has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One ThetaDrop token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. ThetaDrop has a total market cap of $43.72 million and $84,555.43 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ThetaDrop Profile

ThetaDrop launched on January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ThetaDrop’s official website is www.thetadrop.com. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ThetaDrop

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThetaDrop directly using US dollars.

