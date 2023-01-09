Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $183.73 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $183.73 million and $29.43 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012669 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00037143 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 66.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00042612 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005790 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00019232 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00242099 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01704983 USD and is up 4.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $3,316,049.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

