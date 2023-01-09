Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.26

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.28, with a volume of 94490 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.05.

Titan Medical Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$139.86 million and a P/E ratio of -11.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Titan Medical Inc. will post -1.9800001 EPS for the current year.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.