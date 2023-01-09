TraDAO (TOD) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $304.60 Million

TraDAO (TOD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. TraDAO has a total market cap of $304.60 million and $20.01 worth of TraDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TraDAO token can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001577 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TraDAO has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.72 or 0.00442347 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $248.84 or 0.01434703 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,418.27 or 0.31239387 BTC.

TraDAO Token Profile

TraDAO’s total supply is 115,081 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,124,930,668 tokens. TraDAO’s official message board is blog.tradao.finance. TraDAO’s official Twitter account is @trava_capital and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TraDAO is trava.capital.

TraDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trava Capital (TOD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Trava Capital has a current supply of 115,081 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Trava Capital is 0.270775 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://trava.capital/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TraDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TraDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TraDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

