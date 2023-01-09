Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Up to $6.57

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.57, but opened at $6.92. Tremor International shares last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 2,541 shares traded.
TRMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Tremor International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Tremor International from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tremor International from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $509.73 million, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.72.
Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
