Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Up to $6.57

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.57, but opened at $6.92. Tremor International shares last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 2,541 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Tremor International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Tremor International from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tremor International from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Tremor International alerts:

Tremor International Stock Up 7.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $509.73 million, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tremor International

Tremor International Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Tremor International during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tremor International during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Tremor International by 232.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tremor International by 11.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tremor International during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 6.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.