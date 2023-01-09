Trumpcoin (TRUMP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $0.38

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 9th. Trumpcoin has a total market cap of $340,950.41 and $0.38 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Trumpcoin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Trumpcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,321.74 or 0.07682406 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00033674 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00070813 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00064563 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001169 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00024823 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Trumpcoin Profile

Trumpcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Trumpcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

