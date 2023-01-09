TUI (LON:TUI) Given a GBX 99 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 99 ($1.19) price target on TUI (LON:TUI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TUI has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of TUI from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 100 ($1.20) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.51) price target on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TUI has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of GBX 133 ($1.60).

Shares of TUI stock opened at GBX 147.60 ($1.78) on Thursday. TUI has a 52-week low of GBX 101.45 ($1.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 297.50 ($3.58). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 141.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 135.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,572.67. The company has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.32.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners under the Mein Schiff, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, and Marella brands.

