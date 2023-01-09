Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,522 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 78,750 shares.The stock last traded at $285.62 and had previously closed at $279.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on UI shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $239.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.15 and a 200-day moving average of $301.12.

Ubiquiti Increases Dividend

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $498.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.92 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 19.63% and a negative return on equity of 129.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ubiquiti

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,124,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Ubiquiti by 115.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 34,535 shares in the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,850,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 19,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,131,000. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products.

