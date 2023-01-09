UBS Group Increases Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $98.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MS. Barclays boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.93.

Shares of MS traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.27. The stock had a trading volume of 127,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,341. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.47. The company has a market capitalization of $149.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

