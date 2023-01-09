UBS Group Reiterates “€30.50” Price Target for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS)

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) received a €30.50 ($32.45) price objective from UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DWS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($29.79) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.30 ($36.49) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($30.85) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($34.04) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €34.00 ($36.17) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Price Performance

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock traded down €0.14 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €30.96 ($32.94). 53,621 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €23.16 ($24.64) and a fifty-two week high of €39.48 ($42.00). The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €29.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of €27.62.

Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

