UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) rose 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.76. Approximately 386,851 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,096,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PATH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of UiPath to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.08.

UiPath Stock Up 8.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $262.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.07 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 34.99% and a negative return on equity of 17.19%. Research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,565,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,535,892.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,565,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,535,892.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $25,242.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 393,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,731,276.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,700 shares of company stock valued at $442,269. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in UiPath by 20,080.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of UiPath by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,120 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

