Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.58.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Union Pacific Stock Up 4.4 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $212.01 on Wednesday. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $130.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.16 and a 200 day moving average of $213.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

