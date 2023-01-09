Uniswap Price Tops $5.94 on Top Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.53 billion and approximately $89.46 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.94 or 0.00034232 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.73 or 0.00476816 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00020159 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005812 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000896 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00019331 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000294 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.74592343 USD and is up 5.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 595 active market(s) with $57,608,622.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.