Uniswap Trading Up 7.6% Over Last Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.40 billion and approximately $90.98 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $5.77 or 0.00033593 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.06 or 0.00471674 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00020001 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005771 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000895 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00019229 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000294 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

