Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG) Receives GBX 1,110 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,110 ($13.37).

A number of research firms recently commented on UTG. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Unite Group from GBX 1,350 ($16.27) to GBX 1,100 ($13.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($13.86) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,025 ($12.35) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Unite Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.65) to GBX 1,075 ($12.95) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

LON UTG opened at GBX 934.50 ($11.26) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 923.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 990.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.04. Unite Group has a 12 month low of GBX 773 ($9.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,209 ($14.57). The stock has a market cap of £3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 684.19.

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

