United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks Price Performance

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $33.99 on Thursday. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.68 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Community Banks

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Community Banks by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Community Banks by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.