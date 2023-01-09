United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 8,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.29, for a total value of $2,210,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,917.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR traded down $11.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $264.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,087. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.59. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $283.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.92 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 229.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 187.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.00.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.