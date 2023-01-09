US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has $43.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $34.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on USFD. TheStreet raised US Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on US Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on US Foods to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.11.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 1.43. US Foods has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.66.

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 20,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,311,000 after acquiring an additional 80,621 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

