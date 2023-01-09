USDX [Kava] (USDX) Price Tops $0.86 on Top Exchanges

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $96.41 million and $259,344.35 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00005013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,238.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.15 or 0.00615760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00256844 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00044263 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00061469 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001115 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

