Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by McCarthy Asset Management Inc.

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 15.0% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $19,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG traded up $1.64 on Monday, reaching $156.12. The company had a trading volume of 12,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,568. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $169.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.89.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

