Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Trimmed by Peninsula Wealth LLC

Peninsula Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 721,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,744 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 9.3% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $26,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,719.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,107,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 6,002,184 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921,464 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086,483 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884,494 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

VEA stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.04. The stock had a trading volume of 302,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,997,333. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.74. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $51.92.

