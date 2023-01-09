Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.8% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $84.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,392,150. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.24. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $113.41.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

