Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.75. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $80.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

