Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS) Trading Up 0.5%

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) was up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.51 and last traded at $54.02. Approximately 3,391,771 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 3,594,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.73.
Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.78.
Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.629 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (VXUS)
- Apexigen Stock Soars After Analyst Rating, Is It Time to Buy?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Gets Boost From Chips Act
- Block Stock is a Gem Hiding in Plain Sight
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Back on Board, Stock Surges
- Why Camping World Rose 9% in the First Week of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.