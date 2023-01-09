Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS) Trading Up 0.5%

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) was up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.51 and last traded at $54.02. Approximately 3,391,771 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 3,594,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.73.

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.78.

Get Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund alerts:

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.629 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 52,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 37,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.