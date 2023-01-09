Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Vascular Biogenics Price Performance
NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.73. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39.
Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 99.67% and a negative net margin of 4,465.93%.
Institutional Trading of Vascular Biogenics
About Vascular Biogenics
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

