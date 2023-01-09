Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.73. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 99.67% and a negative net margin of 4,465.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBLT. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its position in Vascular Biogenics by 239.0% during the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 282,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in Vascular Biogenics by 62.0% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 293,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 112,148 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

