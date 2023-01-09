Venus BUSD (vBUSD) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $78.16 Million

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. In the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Venus BUSD has a market capitalization of $58.74 million and approximately $78.16 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus BUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.74 or 0.00444458 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $248.76 or 0.01440696 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,420.40 or 0.31392905 BTC.

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02179524 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $13,607,952.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

