VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 216,602 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 720,825 shares.The stock last traded at $0.50 and had previously closed at $0.48.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VEON in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
VEON Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44.
Institutional Trading of VEON
About VEON
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VEON (VEON)
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Back on Board, Stock Surges
- Block Stock is a Gem Hiding in Plain Sight
- Why Camping World Rose 9% in the First Week of 2023
- Is Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Finally Putting in a Bottom?
- ZIM Integrated Shipping: Are the Bears Losing Their Grip?
Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.