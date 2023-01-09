VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 216,602 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 720,825 shares.The stock last traded at $0.50 and had previously closed at $0.48.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VEON in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in VEON in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of VEON by 22.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 31,678 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VEON by 17.3% during the third quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 677,852 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of VEON by 317.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 292,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 222,172 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of VEON by 227.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 573,919 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 398,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

