Vertcoin (VTC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $126,700.27

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000890 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $10.09 million and approximately $126,700.27 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17,206.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.01 or 0.00470826 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00019962 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.08 or 0.00924557 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00116106 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.75 or 0.00620434 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00256570 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,856,110 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.