VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) is Aew Capital Management L P’s 5th Largest Position

Aew Capital Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,843,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,410 shares during the period. VICI Properties comprises 4.5% of Aew Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Aew Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.40% of VICI Properties worth $114,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VICI. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.87. 29,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,181,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.44.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 145.80%.

Several research firms have commented on VICI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James downgraded VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

