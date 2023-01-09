Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Charles Elliott Sigal Acquires 2,500 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) Director Charles Elliott Sigal bought 2,500 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.96 per share, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Charles Elliott Sigal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Charles Elliott Sigal acquired 2,500 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,487. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $41.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $374.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,873,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,928,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,172 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,036,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,390,000 after buying an additional 434,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,830,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,410,000 after buying an additional 311,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,978,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,709,000 after buying an additional 47,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on VIR. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

