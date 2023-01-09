Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Charles Elliott Sigal Acquires 2,500 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) Director Charles Elliott Sigal bought 2,500 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.96 per share, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Charles Elliott Sigal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 3rd, Charles Elliott Sigal acquired 2,500 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00.
Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,487. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $41.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,873,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,928,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,172 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,036,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,390,000 after buying an additional 434,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,830,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,410,000 after buying an additional 311,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,978,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,709,000 after buying an additional 47,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on VIR. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
