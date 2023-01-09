Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 6,341 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 82,975 shares.The stock last traded at $205.70 and had previously closed at $205.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRTS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $268.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Virtus Investment Partners Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.52 and a 200 day moving average of $185.72. The company has a current ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 13.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.62.

Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The closed-end fund reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($0.63). Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $185.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 25.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Investment Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 154.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 79.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter worth $102,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.