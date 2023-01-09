Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 100 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 100 ($1.20) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 100 ($1.20) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 100 ($1.20) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays set a GBX 115 ($1.39) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 90 ($1.08) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 124.10 ($1.50).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

VOD stock traded down GBX 0.64 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 88.07 ($1.06). 60,167,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,620,883. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 92.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 106.94. The company has a market capitalization of £24.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,467.83. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of GBX 83.24 ($1.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.