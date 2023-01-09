Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Price Target Raised to GBX 115 at Barclays

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 115 ($1.39) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VOD has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.71) to GBX 215 ($2.59) in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.67.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ VOD opened at $10.75 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4483 per share. This represents a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 7.5% during the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 51,427 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 6.9% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 215,153 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,941 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 10.1% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 75.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 60,648 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,016 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.1% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 42,902 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. 9.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

