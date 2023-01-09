Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.58.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $65.96 on Thursday. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.05. Voya Financial had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.91 million. Analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.36%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $97,416.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Voya Financial news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $97,416.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $524,628.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,752 shares in the company, valued at $12,373,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,045. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,861 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

