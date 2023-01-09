VRES (VRS) Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges

VRES (VRS) traded up 75.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last seven days, VRES has traded up 71% against the dollar. One VRES token can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00002152 BTC on major exchanges. VRES has a total market cap of $925.65 million and $15,938.35 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00012904 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00037147 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00042841 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005806 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00019392 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00241526 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About VRES

VRES is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. The official website for VRES is vrs.care.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.21055604 USD and is down -8.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $138.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

