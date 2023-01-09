Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €183.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €183.00 ($194.68) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($110.64) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Baader Bank set a €135.00 ($143.62) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €178.00 ($189.36) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Warburg Research set a €186.00 ($197.87) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($148.94) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at €114.05 ($121.33) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €121.26 and a 200 day moving average of €128.67. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €98.58 ($104.87) and a fifty-two week high of €187.10 ($199.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

